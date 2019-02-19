Here are the odds for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:
|Player
|Odds
|Dustin Johnson
|10/1
|Justin Thomas
|10/1
|Rory McIlroy
|12/1
|Jon Rahm
|16/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|16/1
|Rickie Fowler
|18/1
|Brooks Koepka
|20/1
|Tiger Woods
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|25/1
|Tony Finau
|25/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|25/1
|Jordan Spieth
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|30/1
|Marc Leishman
|30/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30/1
|Paul Casey
|30/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|30/1
|Webb Simpson
|30/1
|Gary Woodland
|40/1
|Bubba Watson
|40/1
|Sergio Garcia
|40/1
|Francesco Molinari
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Patrick Reed
|50/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|50/1
|Cameron Smith
|50/1
|Charles Howell III
|50/1
|Ian Poulter
|50/1
|Haotong Li
|60/1
|Henrik Stenson
|60/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|60/1
|Alex Noren
|80/1
|Byeong Hun An
|80/1
|Matt Wallace
|80/1
|Shane Lowry
|80/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|80/1
|Lee Westwood
|80/1
|Billy Horschel
|80/1
|Russell Knox
|80/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|100/1
|Joost Luiten
|100/1
|Keegan Bradley
|100/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|80/1
|Chez Reavie
|100/1
|Tom Lewis
|100/1
|Abraham Ancer
|125/1
|Kevin Na
|125/1
|Andrew Putnam
|125/1
|Aaron Wise
|125/1
|Danny Willett
|125/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|150/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|150/1
|Patton Kizzire
|150/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|150/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|150/1
|Aaron Rai
|150/1
|Kyle Stanley
|200/1
|Alexander Bjork
|200/1
|Shugo Imahira
|250/1
|David Lipsky
|250/1
|Richard Sterne
|250/1
|Erik Van Rooyen
|300/1
|George Coetzee
|300/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|300/1
|Sanghyun Park
|300/1
|Jake McLeod
|300/1
|Shaun Norris
|300/1
|Matthew Millar
|300/1
|Adrian Otaegui
|250/1