WGC-Mexico odds: DJ, JT co-favorites to win in Mexico City

Getty Images

Here are the odds for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

Dustin Johnson 10/1
Justin Thomas 10/1
Rory McIlroy 12/1
Jon Rahm 16/1
Bryson DeChambeau 16/1
Rickie Fowler 18/1
Brooks Koepka 20/1
Tiger Woods 20/1
Xander Schauffele 25/1
Tony Finau 25/1
Hideki Matsuyama 25/1
Jordan Spieth 30/1
Phil Mickelson 30/1
Marc Leishman 30/1
Tommy Fleetwood 30/1
Paul Casey 30/1
Patrick Cantlay 30/1
Webb Simpson 30/1
Gary Woodland 40/1
Bubba Watson 40/1
Sergio Garcia 40/1
Francesco Molinari 50/1
Matt Kuchar 50/1
Patrick Reed 50/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 50/1
Cameron Smith 50/1
Charles Howell III 50/1
Ian Poulter 50/1
Haotong Li 60/1
Henrik Stenson 60/1
Louis Oosthuizen 60/1
Tyrrell Hatton 60/1
Alex Noren 80/1
Byeong Hun An 80/1
Matt Wallace 80/1
Shane Lowry 80/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 80/1
Lee Westwood 80/1
Billy Horschel 80/1
Russell Knox 80/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 100/1
Joost Luiten 100/1
Keegan Bradley 100/1
Kevin Kisner 100/1
Emiliano Grillo 80/1
Chez Reavie 100/1
Tom Lewis 100/1
Abraham Ancer 125/1
Kevin Na 125/1
Andrew Putnam 125/1
Aaron Wise 125/1
Danny Willett 125/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 150/1
Eddie Pepperell 150/1
Patton Kizzire 150/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150/1
Shubhankar Sharma 150/1
Aaron Rai 150/1
Kyle Stanley 200/1
Alexander Bjork 200/1
Shugo Imahira 250/1
David Lipsky 250/1
Richard Sterne 250/1
Erik Van Rooyen 300/1
George Coetzee 300/1
Satoshi Kodaira 300/1
Sanghyun Park 300/1
Jake McLeod 300/1
Shaun Norris 300/1
Matthew Millar 300/1
Adrian Otaegui 250/1

