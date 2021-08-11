The PGA Tour’s super-season is finally coming to an end.

This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the end of the 2020-21 regular season – and unlike last season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tour status for the top 125 is up for grabs.

There are some big names near or inside the bubble. And even though many of those marquee players (Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, etc.) won’t lose their playing privileges because of the Tour’s various safety nets if they fail to break into the top 125, they won’t be able to compete starting next week at playoff-opening Northern Trust.

Below are the players’ current FedExCup ranking – and, at minimum, what they need to do to move inside the top 125.

BUBBLE BOYS

119. Brice Garnett

120. C.T. Pan (fully exempt for next season)

121. Adam Scott (FE)

122. Ryan Armour

123. Patrick Rodgers

124. Matt Kuchar (FE)

125. Bo Hoag

126. Scott Piercy: 34th or better

127. Nate Lashley (FE): 23rd or better

128. Michael Thompson (FE): 21st or better

129. Camilo Villegas: 21st or better

130. Rickie Fowler (FE): 21st or better

131. Roger Sloan: 19th or better

132. Chesson Hadley: 16th or better

133. Cameron Percy: 13th or better

134. Austin Cook: 12th or better

135. Chase Seiffert: 12th or better

136. Tommy Fleetwood: 11th or better

NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-10 FINISH

138. Justin Rose (FE)

139. Vincent Whaley

140. Francesco Molinari (FE)

141. Rory Sabbatini

142. Ryan Moore

143. Mark Hubbard

144. Joseph Bramlett

NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-5 FINISH

145. Michael Gligic

146. Bo Van Pelt

NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-4 FINISH

147. Beau Hossler

148. Vaughn Taylor

149. Nick Taylor (FE)

NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-3 FINISH

150. Satoshi Kodaira

151. Rafael Campos

154. Tom Lewis

156. Andrew Landry (FE)

157. Bronson Burgoon

158. Will Gordon

159. Scott Brown

NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-2 FINISH

161. Jason Dufner (FE)

162. Rob Oppenheim

163. Kris Ventura

164. Tyler Duncan (FE)

166. Robby Shelton

167. Sean O’Hair

168. Padraig Harrington

170. Ben An

171. Jim Herman (FE)

172. Scott Harrington

173. Xinjun Zhang

174. J.J. Spaun

176. Ben Martin

177. Mito Pereira (FE)

178. Mark Anderson

179. Kevin Tway (FE)

181. Ted Potter Jr.

183. Luke Donald

184. Ryan Brehm

NEEDING A WIN

187. Fabian Gomez

188. Sung Kang (FE)

189. D.J. Trahan

191. Rhein Gibson

192. Nelson Ledesma

193. Josh Teater

195. Ben Taylor

196. Bill Haas

197. Sebastian Cappelen

198. Chris Baker

200. Aaron Baddeley

201. Michael Gellerman

202. Nick Watney

204. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

205. David Lingmerth

214. Michael Kim

220. John Senden

221. Martin Trainer (FE)

222. Jonas Blixt