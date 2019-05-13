Sung Kang captured his first PGA Tour title Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees), TS3 (18 degrees), with Accra Concept Series CS1 M5 shafts

IRONS: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4); JPX 919 Tour (5-PW) with KBS Tour FLT 125 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56 degrees), with KBS 610 120 shafts; (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shaft

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TFB prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x