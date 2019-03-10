Francesco Molinari won the first time as a Callaway staffer Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Here's a look inside of his bag:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (20 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 TX Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro 2019 (4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56, 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X