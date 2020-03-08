What's in the bag: Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Tyrrell Hatton

Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton broke through for his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Ping G410 Plus (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana RF60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees), with Diamana DF 70 shaft, Ping G410 (20.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF80 TX shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120X shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 3.0 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Vault Oslo

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

