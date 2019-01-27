Justin Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open Sunday for his 10th career PGA Tour victory. Here's a look inside of his bag:
DRIVER: Honma Tour World TW747 460 (9.5 degrees), with Honma Vizard FD-7X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Honma Tour World TW-X Prototype (2), Honma Tour World Rose Prototype (4-9), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts
WEDGES: Honma Rose Prototype (47, 52 and 56 degrees), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts; Titleist Vokey Design SM7 K Grind (60 degrees), with KBS High Rev 2.0 135 shaft
PUTTER: Axis 1 Prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5