What's in the bag: Masters champ Dustin Johnson

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson won the Masters on Sunday for his first green jacket. Here are the clubs he used:

  • DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 661 X shaft
  • FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft; TaylorMade SIM Max (21 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 6.5 shaft
  • IRONS: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
  • WEDGES: TaylorMade MG (54, 60 degrees) wih KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S shafts
  • PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
  • BALL: TaylorMade TP5X

