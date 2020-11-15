What's in the bag: Masters champ Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won the Masters on Sunday for his first green jacket. Here are the clubs he used:
- DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 661 X shaft
- FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft; TaylorMade SIM Max (21 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 6.5 shaft
- IRONS: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
- WEDGES: TaylorMade MG (54, 60 degrees) wih KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S shafts
- PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
- BALL: TaylorMade TP5X