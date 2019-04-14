Tiger Woods broke an 11-year major drought on Sunday by winning the Masters for his fifth victory at Augusta National. Here are the golf clubs he used to capture major No. 15:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees) and TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS