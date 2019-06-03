What's in the bag: Memorial winner Cantlay

Getty Images

Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial Tournament by two Sunday at Muirfield Village. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 73 X shaft

Fairway woods: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 73 TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper XP 115 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5, SM6, SM7, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

