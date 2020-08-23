What's in the bag: Northern Trust winner Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won The Northern Trust by 11 shots at TPC Boston. Here's a look inside his winning golf bag:
- DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 661 X shaft
- FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft; TaylorMade SIM Max (21 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 shaft
- IRONS: TaylorMade P730 prototype (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
- WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees) with KBS Hi-Rev 120 S Black shafts
- PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
- BALL: TaylorMade TP5x