What's in the bag: PGA Championship winner Koepka

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka successfully defended his title at the PGA Championship. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), with  Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52, 56 degrees); SM4 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

