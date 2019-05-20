Brooks Koepka successfully defended his title at the PGA Championship. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52, 56 degrees); SM4 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x