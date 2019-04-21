What's in the bag: RBC Heritage winner Pan

C.T. Pan fired a final-round 67 to come from behind and win his first PGA Tour title on Sunday. Here's a look inside of his bag at the clubs he used to win at Harbour Town Golf Links:

DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6x), 9.5 degrees

3-WOOD: Titleist TS3, 16.5 degrees

IRONS: TaylorMade M3 3-iron; Titleist 718 T-MB 4-iron; Titleist 718 AP2 5-9 irons; Titleist Vokey SM7 pitching wedge

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (58 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (62 degrees)

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron by Titleist prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1