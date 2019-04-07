What's in the bag: Valero Texas Open winner Conners

By
Getty Images

Corey Conners won his first PGA Tour event at the Valero Texas Open. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Gold 6F5 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G400 (14 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Blue 7X shaft

HYBRID: Ping G400 (18 degrees), with UST Mamiya VTS Red 85X shaft

IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-PW), with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50, 56 degrees), Glide Forged(60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts

PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

