What's in the bag: Wells Fargo winner Homa

By
Getty Images

Max Homa captured his maiden PGA Tour title Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done:

DRIVER: Titleist TS4 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 80TX shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (19 degrees) with Tour AD DI 105X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718MB (4-9) with KBS Tour S-Taper shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees) with KBS Tour S-Taper shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees) with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

