Max Homa captured his maiden PGA Tour title Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done:

DRIVER: Titleist TS4 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 80TX shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (19 degrees) with Tour AD DI 105X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718MB (4-9) with KBS Tour S-Taper shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees) with KBS Tour S-Taper shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees) with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1