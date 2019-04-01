What's in the bag: WGC-Dell Match Play winner Kisner

By
Getty Images

Kevin Kisner captured the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXVX 65 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXVX 75TX shaft; Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with Aldila 2KXV 75 shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (3-4), Apex Pro (5-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120TX shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52, 58), with Nippon Pro Modus3 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

