Kevin Kisner captured the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:
DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXVX 65 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXVX 75TX shaft; Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with Aldila 2KXV 75 shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (3-4), Apex Pro (5-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120TX shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52, 58), with Nippon Pro Modus3 125 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1