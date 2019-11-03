What's in the bag: WGC-HSBC Champions winner McIlroy

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions on Sunday in a playoff over Xander Schauffele. Here's a look inside his bag.

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage S TINI 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft; TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4) and P730 (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 52, 56 and 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

