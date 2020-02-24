What's in the bag: WGC-Mexico Championship winner Patrick Reed

Getty Images

Patrick Reed won his eighth PGA Tour title at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:

DRIVER: Ping G400 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Aldila RIP Alpha 75 TX shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (20 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 105 TX shaft

IRONS: Grindworks Patrick Reed Forged prototype (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50 degrees), SM8 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Tour Rat

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bryson to 'rethink' putting after three-putts

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau was left questioning his putting after three-putting three times Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Golf Central

McIlroy gets another top-5, but it's 'frustrating'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy started the final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship four strokes back, and he finished his week at Chapultepec Golf Club in the same spot.
Golf Central

Inside Reed's impressive putting week in Mexico

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Patrick Reed had a statistically impressive putting week on Chapultepec's poa greens en route to winning the WGC-Mexico Championship.