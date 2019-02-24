Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship Sunday for his 20th career PGA Tour victory. Here's a look inside of his bag:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees) with Project X HZDRUS Black 6.5 95 X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (3) with Project X HZRDUS Black shaft; P730 DJ Proto Irons (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees) and Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees) with KBS Tour 120S shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x