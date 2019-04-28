What's in the bag: Zurich winners Rahm, Palmer

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer made for an unlikely pairing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but they ended up taking home the hardware, pulling away from the field for a three-stroke victory on Sunday.

Here's what was in the winners' bags at TPC Louisiana:

JON RAHM

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5, 10.5 degrees

3-WOOD: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees

5-WOOD: TaylorMade M5, 19 degrees

Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P750

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

RYAN PALMER

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 460 (Accra RPG 75), 9.5 degrees

3-WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017, 16.5 degrees

5-WOOD: TaylorMade R15, 19 degrees

4-Iron: Srixon Z 585

Irons (5-PW): Srixon Z 785

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works R-Line Red

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x