What's in the bag: Zurich winners Rahm, Palmer

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer made for an unlikely pairing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but they ended up taking home the hardware, pulling away from the field for a three-stroke victory on Sunday.
Here's what was in the winners' bags at TPC Louisiana:
JON RAHM
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5, 10.5 degrees
3-WOOD: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees
5-WOOD: TaylorMade M5, 19 degrees
Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P750
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees)
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
BALL: TaylorMade TP5
RYAN PALMER
DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 460 (Accra RPG 75), 9.5 degrees
3-WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017, 16.5 degrees
5-WOOD: TaylorMade R15, 19 degrees
4-Iron: Srixon Z 585
Irons (5-PW): Srixon Z 785
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees)
PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works R-Line Red
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x