When each professional tour is currently scheduled to return to action

As professional golf comes to a halt because of the coronavirus, here is a look at when each tour is currently scheduled to resume play:

(Note: subject to change; updated as of March 16)

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C., April 16-19

European Tour: Andalucia Masters, Valderrama Royal Club, Sotogrande, Spain, April 30-May 3

LPGA: Lotte Championship, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii, April 15-18

Korn Ferry Tour: Veritex Bank Championship, Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas, April 16-19

PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., April 17-19

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France, May 7-9

Symetra Tour: IOA Invitational, Atlanta National Golf Club, Milton, Ga., May 7-9

European Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge, Sempach Golf Club, Lucerne, Switzerland, May 28-31

Mackenzie Tour: Canada Life Open, Seymour G&CC, Vancouver, May 28-31

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: OSDE del Centro Open, Cordoba Golf Club, Cordoba, Argentina, April 16-19

Asian Tour: Maekyung Open, Namseoul Country Club, Seongnam, South Korea, April 30-May 3

Sunshine Tour: Zimbabwe Open, Royal Harare Golf Club, Harare, Zimbabwe, April 2-5

Japan Tour: Token Homemate Cup, Token Tado Country Club, Kuwana City, Japan, April 16-19

PGA Tour of Australasia: NT PGA Championship, Palmerston Golf Course, Palmerston, Australia, Aug. 20-23

Japan LPGA: AXA Ladies Golf Tournament, UMK Country Club, Miyazaki, Japan, March 27-29

Korean LPGA: Lotte Ladies Open, Skyhill Jeju Country Club, Jeju Island, South Korea, April 9-12

The R&A: R&A Girls U16 Amateur Championship, Fulford Golf Club, York, England, April 24-26

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, Quail Creek Country Club, Naples, Fla., April 25-29

PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship, Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, April 26-29