While on Twitter hiatus, Max Homa vaults into contention at 3M Open

Say it ain’t so, Max.

While there’s good news for Max Homa fans, with his 7-under-par 64 running him into contention Saturday at the 3M Open, there was disappointing news for his legion of Twitter followers.

Homa, one of the most entertaining PGA Tour pros on social media, hasn’t tweeted since missing the cut at the Memorial, his third consecutive missed cut. He predicted this week’s bounce back in his last tweet eight days ago.

“The game is close,” he tweeted leaving the Memorial. “Working too hard not to see a breakthrough soon. Thanks again for all the support, it means a lot. Gunna play some great #golf for the rest of the season. On to Minnesota.”

Homa, 29, was asked after Saturday’s round of eight birdies and a bogey what his Twitter followers would think of his rebound.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Homa said. “I don’t go on it anymore . . . I couldn’t really care.”

That’s a bummer for his 163,000 Twitter followers, who love his hilarious critiques of swings they submit him. Still, with trolls and daily fantasy sports folks riding him in a run of rough play, Homa has apparently grown weary of it.

What really matters to Homa, though, is how his putter helped him move into position to win his second PGA Tour title.

“I know my game feels very, very good,” Homa said after posting his 64. “It has for a couple weeks, despite some of the scores, but now that I'm making a few putts, it feels quite a bit easier.”

Homa broke through to win the Wells Fargo 14 months ago.