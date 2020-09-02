Who is Player of the Year? Jon Rahm says it comes down to East Lake

Getty Images

It’s a common question at East Lake, but Wednesday’s response was uncommonly complicated for Jon Rahm.

Thanks to his victory Sunday at the BMW Championship, the Spaniard enters this week's playoff finale second in points, just behind front-runner Dustin Johnson. Both Rahm and Johnson would be considered among the front-runners for the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year Award, which is voted on by the membership following the Tour Championship.

It’s a list that goes well beyond the top two players.

“Well, we have JT (Justin Thomas), Dustin, Webb [Simpson], me, and [Collin] Morikawa with two wins, right? And Brendon Todd. Morikawa does have a major,” Rahm said. “I mean, everybody has won great events.”

Actually, Thomas has a Tour-leading three victories, including most recently at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but five other players, including Rahm, have two.

With just a single major played this season, the PGA Championship won by Morikawa, Rahm said the vote for the Jack Nicklaus Award would come down to who wins this week’s Tour Championship.

“I will say being as fair as possible, I think it comes to if any one of us wins this week,” Rahm said. “It seems like pretty much all those names I said are [Nos.] 1 through 6 in the FedExCup, so you like the chances of that.”

The PGA of America will also name its player of the year after East Lake, with Thomas holding a commanding lead on that points list over Morikawa and Simpson, who has the lead in the Vardon Trophy standings with a 68.86 adjusted scoring average.

