Will fall season up in air, GCAA creates series of tournaments for college players

While college golfers around the country await official word on the fall season, the Golf Coaches Association of America is providing playing opportunities for them regardless of what happens this fall.

The GCAA Amateur Series, an 11-event schedule of tournaments designed specifically for college players, will begin in August and run into November. The events will be 54 holes over two days and be open to college golfers who were on a roster last season or will be this upcoming season.

“We are excited to provide these additional tournament opportunities for college golfers to compete given the difficult times we faced in our sport last semester and anticipate facing again in the fall,” said John Kennaday, GCAA president and head coach at San Jose State. “We recognize that fall events and budgets through the end of the year and beyond are likely to be significantly reduced or canceled. The Amateur Series will give both men’s and women’s collegiate players affordable opportunities to compete in the absence of traditional college competition.”

As of now, only a few Division I conferences have officially postponed or canceled fall golf: Ivy League, Patriot League, Atlantic 10 and Colonial Athletic Association. There have been more among the NCAA’s lower divisions.

Other D-I conferences have announced unofficial plans for conference-only play this fall, though it’s unclear how that affects golf.

While these amateur events will not be ranked by Golfstat, they will award WAGR points. The GCAA is also looking to add to the schedule, especially if there are more conferences that cancel fall action.

Here is the current slate of tournaments: