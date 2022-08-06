Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham

Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career.

Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.

Josh Gregory, one of Zalatoris’ instructors, is looping for the weekend at Sedgefield Country Club, which Zalatoris begun in a tie for 39th.

While a reason was not given, the decision ends a partnership that began in just over three years ago, before Zalatoris was even a full-time Korn Ferry Tour member. Zalatoris had Monday-qualified into the Savannah Golf Championship earlier that year and added a couple top-10s to earn more starts, though Zalatoris was still searching for a more permanent bagman and Goble had long been a target. Goble finally agreed to debut at the Lecom Health Challenge in July 2019, and Zalatoris subsequently turned in his best finish of the year, a T-3, one shot out of a playoff.

Goble remained on the bag, and Zalatoris ended up earning his card for the following season, in which he famously dominated on the KFT post-pandemic stoppage before playing up and earning his PGA Tour card the hard way, via non-member points, for the 2021-22 season. He also captured the Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2020-21.

Zalatoris is ranked 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and though he hasn’t won yet on the PGA Tour, he does own six career top-10s in majors, including three runners-up – all with Goble on the bag.

Before caddying for Zalatoris, Goble caddie for Tour pros such as John Merrick, Spencer Levin, Michael Thompson and K.H. Lee.