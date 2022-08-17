Will Zalatoris on the shot he didn't try Sunday: 'All I've got to do is move it a foot'

Will Zalatoris captured his first PGA Tour victory last week in dramatic fashion, and now he wants to try the shot that he didn't attempt Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind.

Zalatoris’ ball came to rest in a groove between rocks and grass on the third playoff hole at the Tour’s first playoff event. He eventually decided not to try the shot and ultimately got up-and-down from the drop zone to win the tournament.

He talked Wednesday morning at the BMW Championship about all the texts he received Sunday concerning the shot.

“Yeah, everyone's – kind of the resounding texts that I got were basically everyone was screaming at the TV not to hit that shot,” Zalatoris said. “It's tough because you're 20 feet from the hole and all I've got to do is move it a foot forward, and I basically will win the golf tournament unless I do something silly.”

Things obviously worked out for the Wake Forest product, but he still wanted to get back on the course to try the risky shot.

“So we had a flight out. I was very much wanting to go back and hit it after everything was done, but I had to get going,” Zalatoris said. “But you can go ahead for certain and assume that if I'm at Memphis next year, I will be 100 percent trying to pull that shot off, but I did see the video of someone trying to pull it off and hit it in the water, which if I was a betting man, I'd put a lot of money that that's probably what would have ended up happening.”