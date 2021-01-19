Willie Mack III to play Genesis Invitational on Charlie Sifford exemption

Willie Mack III will play in next month’s Genesis Invitational after being named the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption.

The exemption has been awarded since 2009 to a golfer who represents a minority background. Mack was a former standout at Bethune-Cookman, where he won 11 times. Currently competing on the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour and Florida Professional Golf Tour, he was both circuits’ player of the year in 2019.

Mack has made starts on Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, but this will mark his PGA Tour debut.

“My dream since I first picked up a club has been to play on the PGA Tour,” Mack said. “It’s really special that I will play in my first PGA Tour event because of an exemption named after Charlie Sifford, a person I’ve long admired, and in a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, who is the reason I got into golf.”

Said Woods: “Willie has endured through difficult times off the course the past few years, and I know Charlie would be proud of how he has stayed focused on achieving his dream.”

The Genesis will be played at Riviera on Feb. 18-21, without fans in attendance.