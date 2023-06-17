To win U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark will have to beat Rickie Fowler with Rickie Fowler's putter

LOS ANGELES – Wyndham Clark buried a 6-foot birdie putt at Los Angeles Country Club’s par-4 finishing hole to not only earn himself a spot in Sunday’s final U.S. Open pairing alongside third-round groupmate Rickie Fowler but also tie Fowler, a fellow Oklahoma State alum, for the 54-hole lead at 10 under.

Clark did so, too, with Fowler’s putter.

Earlier this year, right before the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, Clark was playing with Fowler at Medalist Club in Jupiter, Florida. Clark was struggling with his putting, ranking just outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. Fowler, meanwhile, was stroking it.

“He just made every single putt,” Clark said. “Afterwards, we were practicing a little bit, getting ready for [the tournament], and I hit a couple [with Fowler’s putter], and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, this is really nice.’”

Clark texted an Odyssey rep and asked if the company could make him an Odyssey Versa Jailbird of his own. The rep replied, “What specs?” To which Clark responded, “The exact same.”

“So, I literally have the exact same putter,” Clark added.

Coincidentally, Fowler began using the putter at the start of the year because his caddie, Ricky Romano, used it. Fowler entered the week ranked No. 51 in strokes gained: putting. Clark was two spots ahead of him. This week, though, Clark ranks second in that category through 54 holes, behind … Fowler.

“I joked with Rickie today,” Clark said. “He changed the grip and cut it an inch, so I was like, ‘all right, I got to change the grip and cut it an inch.’”

Clark also talked about Fowler’s mentorship on Saturday night. Clark spent his first three years at Oklahoma State before transferring to Oregon, but he’s kept that close line with Fowler.

“He’s always sent me notes of good playing, or even some tournaments he would tell me, ‘Hey, I think this is a better play.’ … Rickie is a class act and a great Cowboy, and fortunate to have him as a friend.”

And to have his putter.