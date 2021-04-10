Winds picking up Saturday at Masters, but will rain hold off?

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The wind is about to pick up at Augusta National.

Sustained winds of 12-18 mph and gusts of 25 mph are expected at 3 p.m. when the final pairing tees off in Saturday’s third round of the Masters Tournament. There is a 30% chance of rain and projected temperature of 79 degrees at that time, as well.

The morning groups will have winds from 8-14 mph before 20 mph gusts arrive at 1 p.m. A 60% chance of rain is listed at 5 p.m.

Sunday’s forecast calls for 20% chance of rain through 2 p.m., a high of 79 degrees and 10-15 mph winds (20 mph gusts).