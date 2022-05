Here is the equipment K.H. Lee used to successfully defend his title at the AT&T Byron Nelson. This is also Lee's second career PGA Tour victory.

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Max LS (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST LS (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD GP 7 X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist TS3 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD HY 95 X Shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex (4) and Callaway X-Forged CB (5-PW), with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball Fang Black

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x