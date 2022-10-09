×

Winner's bag: Shriners Children's Open winner Tom Kim

Here's a look at the equipment Tom Kim used to win his second PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children's Open:

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue ST LS (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist T200 (2-3); Titleist T100 (4-9); with Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (2), Project X 6.5 (3), Project X 6.0 (4-9) shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52); Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60); with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype, with SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0 grip

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

