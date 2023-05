Here's a look at the equipment Jason Day used to win his first PGA Tour event since 2018 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

DRIVER: Ping G410 (10.5 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees)

IRONS: TaylorMade P770 (2), TaylorMade P-7MC (3-PW)

WEDGES: Titleist SM9 (52, 56, 60), and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks prototype (60)

PUTTER: TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider Tour Limited Red

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B X