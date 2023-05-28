×

Winner's bag: Charles Schwab Challenge champ Emiliano Grillo

Here's a look at the equipment Emiliano Grillo used to win his second career PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Full-field scores from Charles Schwab Challenge

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees); Callaway Paradym (18 degrees)

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 3 (46 degrees); Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50 degrees); Cobra King (54, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Grillo wins at CSC after bizarre 72nd hole double

Emiliano Grillo made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Colonial to get his first PGA Tour victory in 7 1/2 years.
Schwab payout: What Grillo and Co. earned

Here's a look at what Emiliano Grillo and the rest of the field earned this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Grillo not a fan of Zozo course: 'I don't like it'

Despite a 4th-place finish at the Zozo Championship, Emiliano Grillo isn't a fan of Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.