Here's a look at the equipment Emiliano Grillo used to win his second career PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Full-field scores from Charles Schwab Challenge
DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees); Callaway Paradym (18 degrees)
IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 3 (46 degrees); Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50 degrees); Cobra King (54, 60 degrees)
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X