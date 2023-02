Here's a look at the equipment Chris Kirk used to win the Honda Classic at PGA National for his fifth career PGA Tour title.

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth (15, 18 degrees)

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro (4); Callaway Apex MB (5-9)

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws Raw (46, 50 degrees); Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x