Here's a look at the equipment Tony Finau used to win his sixth career PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (14 degrees)

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)

WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser 2D prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1