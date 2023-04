Here's a look at the equipment Matt Fitzpatrick used to win the RBC Heritage for his second PGA Tour title.

Full-field scores from the RBC Heritage

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G425 Max (17.5 degrees); G410 (20.5 degrees)

IRONS: Ping i210 (4); S55 (5-PW)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x