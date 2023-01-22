×

Winner's bag: The American Express champion Jon Rahm

Here's a look at the equipment Jon Rahm used to win The American Express for his ninth career PGA Tour victory.

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (2-iron), with KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105X shaft; Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

