Winner's bag: The American Express champion Jon Rahm

Here's a look at the equipment Jon Rahm used to win The American Express for his ninth career PGA Tour victory.
DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (2-iron), with KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105X shaft; Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X