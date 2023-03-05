×

Winner's bag: Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Kurt Kitayama

Here's a look at the equipment Kurt Kitayama used to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill for his first career PGA Tour title.

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (10.5 degrees)

3-WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (16.5 degrees)

7-WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)

IRONS: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6); TaylorMade P7MB (7-PW)

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X HydroBlast

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

