Winner's bag: Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Kurt Kitayama

Here's a look at the equipment Kurt Kitayama used to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill for his first career PGA Tour title.
DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (10.5 degrees)
3-WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (16.5 degrees)
7-WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)
IRONS: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6); TaylorMade P7MB (7-PW)
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks (60 degrees)
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X HydroBlast
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x