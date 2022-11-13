Winner's bag: Cadence Bank Houston Open champion Tony Finau

Here's a look at the equipment Tony Finau used to win the Houston Open for his third PGA Tour victory in his past seven starts.
DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge shafts
PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser 2D prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1