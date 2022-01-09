Winner's bag: Cameron Smith, Sentry Tournament of Champions

Getty Images

Here’s a look inside the golf bag of 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Cameron Smith:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 60g X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 80g X shaft; Titleist TS2 (21 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Fire 8F5 88g X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 Black (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Black Onyx shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees), with KBS Tour Custom Matte Black 130g X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

