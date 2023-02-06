Justin Rose won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and ended a four-year winless drought thanks in part to a last-minute equipment change.

Per Golf Digest, Rose approached the PGA Tour's Cobra representative, Ben Schomin, on Pebble Beach's range on Tuesday and said he was interested in trying Cobra's new irons.

The 42-year-old has been an equipment free agent since 2020 and has tried multiple iron sets on Tour since then, such as the TaylorMade P-730, Mizuno MP-20, TaylorMade P-7MC and Titleist 620 MB irons.

"I've known Justin for a number of years,” Schomin told Digest. "People forget he used to play our clubs when he was a teenager, so it was a little full circle. We built him a combo set and dropped them off late Wednesday morning. About 15 to 20 minutes later his coach tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I could see Justin. He really liked the clubs but needed an adjustment on the grips. He also wanted to try a new shaft."

Voila: 72 holes later, the former world No. 1 rode his last-minute equipment change into the winner's circle and finished the week ranked 11th in strokes gained: approach.

"I've been kind of not super happy with my equipment," Rose said after notching the win. "I made a change out of the blue this week. New irons, new shafts. That seemed to make things a little bit easier. Certainly on like the three-quarter shots into greens which you needed this week to try to take a bit of spin off the ball."

Meanwhile, here's a look at all the equipment the 2013 U.S. Open champion used to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his 11th Tour victory.

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym (8.5 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees); TaylorMade M6 (18 degrees)

IRONS: Cobra King Forged Tour (4); Cobra King CB (5-6); Cobra King MB (7-PW)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM9 (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe 3 (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Axis 1

BALL: Titleist Pro V1 Dot