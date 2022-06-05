Winner's bag: Memorial Tournament champion Billy Horschel

Here is the equipment Billy Horschel used to run away with the title at this week's Memorial Tournament:
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX shaft, (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 6.5 TX shaft
IRONS: Titleist 620 CB (3), 620 MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52, 56. 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts
PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4
BALL: Titleist Pro V1