×

Winner's bag: Memorial Tournament champion Billy Horschel

Getty Images

Here is the equipment Billy Horschel used to run away with the title at this week's Memorial Tournament:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX shaft, (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 6.5 TX shaft

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

IRONS: Titleist 620 CB (3), 620 MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52, 56. 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

More articles like this
News & Opinion

The guy who puts numbers in Horschel's favor

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Billy Horschel's secret weapon isn't really a secret. It's a numbers guy who has greatly benefited Horschel's win total and bank account.
Golf Central

Payout: Horschel nearly doubles season cash

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The Memorial Tournament offered up a $12 million purse this week and Billy Horschel left with a lot of it.
News & Opinion

Horschel wins Memorial, with kids there to see

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Billy Horschel shoots a final-round even-par 72 to win the Memorial Tournament by four strokes over Aaron Wise.