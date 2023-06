Here's a look at the equipment Nick Taylor used to become the first Canadian since 1954 to win the Canadian Open.

Full-field scores from the RBC Canadian Open

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees); TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18)

HYBRID: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees)

IRONS: Titleist T200 (4), T100 (5-9)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46, 54 degrees), WedgeWorks (58 degrees)

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x