Winner's bag: RBC Heritage champion Jordan Spieth

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth won for the first time since the 2021 Valero Texas Open at the RBC Heritage. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD:  Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-95 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009 tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

