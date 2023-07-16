×

Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Getty Images
 

Rory McIlroy overcame four bogeys in the final round to birdie-birdie the finish and best Robert MacIntyre by a stroke at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday.  

Here is the equipment he used to do it: 

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (9 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees @13)

Irons: TaylorMade P760 (2, 4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (46-09SB), TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#22)

