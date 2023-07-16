Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy overcame four bogeys in the final round to birdie-birdie the finish and best Robert MacIntyre by a stroke at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday.
Here is the equipment he used to do it:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (9 degrees)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees @13)
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (2, 4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (46-09SB), TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#22)