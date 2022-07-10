×

Winner's bag: Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele

Getty Images

Here are the winning clubs that Xander Schauffele used to win the Scottish Open on Sunday at the Renaissance Club:

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver (10.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft 

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Epic Speed Fairway Wood (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft; Apex UW (21 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 90 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) with Nippon Modus Tour 130X shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws Raw (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM6 (56 degrees) and Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks (60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red 7 CH

BALL: Chrome Soft X

