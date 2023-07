Sepp Straka fired a final-round 62 to claim his second PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic.

Here is the equipment he used to do it:

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (9 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)

Irons: Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-9)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60)

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond