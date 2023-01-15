Winner's bag: Sony Open in Hawaii champion Si Woo Kim

Here is the equipment Si Woo Kim used to win the Sony Open in Hawaii for his fourth career PGA Tour victory.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (Fujikura Ventus Black 6X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, 15 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, 18 degrees

Irons (3-PW): Callaway X-Forged CB

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Long