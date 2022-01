Winner's bag: Sony Open winner Hideki Matsuyama

Here's a look at the clubs that Hideki Matsuyama used to win the Sony Open:

DRIVER: Srixon ZX7 (9.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees) and Cobra King Radspeed Tour (19 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 9TX shafts

IRONS: Srixon Z-Forged (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX-4 Forged (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 and X100 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV