Here's a look at the equipment Keegan Bradley used to win the Travelers Championship for his sixth career PGA Tour victory.

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees)

3-WOOD: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (16.5 degrees)

HYBRID: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)

IRONS: Srixon ZX MKII (3); Srixon ZX5 (4-5); Srixon ZX7 (6-PW)

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52, 58 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa Jailbird Midsize

BALL: Srixon Z-Star Diamond