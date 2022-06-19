Winner's bag: U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick

Here is the equipment Matthew Fitzpatrick used to win the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Full-field scores from U.S. Open
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 65 TX shaft, G410 (20.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Ping i210 (4), S55 (5-PW), with True Temper CFS shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts
PUTTER: Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x